According to a report Chelsea as a whole are more than sold on the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo but the manager is not so certain the Portuguese superstar is the right fit.

Chelsea all in on Cristiano Ronaldo despite Thomas Tuchel not being 100% sold according to report

Cristiano Ronaldo equals cash, there is no doubt about it, wherever the 37-year-old superstar goes, marketing opportunities, friendly matches, and television ratings are sure to follow. Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new owner, knows that and wants his club to capitalize on that, while giving CR7 a new lease on life at the tail end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a very good season despite Manchester United’s ills, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions. Ronaldo, while not being his best self, is still a major contributor to any team.

The Sun is now reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now missed two Manchester United training sessions, wants out of the Red Devils after only one season and that Chelsea is all in on the global superstar, it’s Thomas Tuchel who is not completely sold.

Thomas Tuchel reported to not want Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Sun article, Thomas Tuchel would much rather spend the money on Raheem Sterling, who would cost the club in the range of $60 million, and defenders since the club has lost key components at the back like Antonio Rüdiger.

Other top transfer targets like Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt seem to have fallen through with de Ligt’s transfer having included Christian Pulisic, which Juve turned down.

Now Tuchel and Boehly are reported to have talks in the next few days to determine how Ronaldo can be included in the squad. On jersey sales alone Chelsea would most likely draw level on the transfer fee they would spend.

Chelsea is in the middle of organizing their squad for next season which includes a few additions while other players are rumored to be leaving the club.

