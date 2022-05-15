Chelsea have suffered their second consecutive defeat to Liverpool after a penalty shootout, after missing out on the Carabao Cup in February. In the defeat this mid-week, two Blues players have set an unprecedented and luckless record.

In the end, Chelsea fell 6-5 on penalties against Liverpool in the 2021-22 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 14, 2022, following a goalless stalemate in regulation and extra time. The defeat for Chelsea is the third time in as many years that the club has fallen short of the championship game.

Exactly like the Carabao Cup Final this February, both teams had several opportunities to score, but neither could find the goal. During the second half, both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota struck the post for the Reds, while Marcos Alonso hit the crossbar for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues lost for the third year in a row when penalties were needed to separate the two teams at the conclusion of the game. On the otehr hand, the Merseyside keep creating heroes in a season that will go down in history for all the right reasons, while also winning trophies and raising the prospect of something monumental.

Which record have Mason Mount and Reece James of Chelsea beaten?

With their recent Wembley finals record, Chelsea's reputation as a 'second home' is now questionable at best. That they have now lost five domestic cup finals in a row at Wembley, which includes the previous three FA Cup finals and two of the last four Carabao Cup finals, is maybe not surprising considering their terrible record at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

More than a year after they lost the Euro 2020 with England, Mason Mount and Reece James have failed to win any prestigious trophies at all at the Wembley Stadium, the home of the Finals. This is their third consecutive defeat, having to cope with dissapointiment at the UEFA Euros, the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup.

To be fair, the 23-year-old playmaker's dismal Wembley record predates Frank Lampard's time as Derby County's manager. In 2019, while on loan from Chelsea, Mount whjitsnessed Derby losing the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa, and thus, missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

When he returned to the Blues, he went on to lose three more finals at the stadium, including the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The curse extends to the national team as well, since his England squad was defeated by Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year. There have been six Wembley finals in the Englishman's brief career, but he has yet to win one.

English right-back James, has the same record for the past 12 months, and he was an inch close to making history in the FA Cup. For the first time in FA Cup history, brothers and sisters could have win the same trophy, with his sister, Lauren James also playing in the Women's FA Cup Final. Lauren, however, went to to lift the trophy with Chelsea.