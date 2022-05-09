The Los Angeles Dodgers owner purchased Chelsea for $3 billion and it is being reported that the club will maintain its high standard but won’t spend like crazy.

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is over, the Todd Boehly era is set to begin pending approval. For Chelsea the Abramovich era brought wild spending habits but also many championships and memorable moments for the club.

Now according to reports out of The Sun, Boehly is set to invest in his new club but not at the rate Abramovich had done over the years. Chelsea is a club that will need to get their books in order given the situation of high valued players playing very little or out on loan.

Chelsea supporters and staff are ready for their ban to be lifted with the sale of the club, as it looks to square away the contract situations of various players and begin planning for next season under new ownership.

The possible house clearing at Chelsea

With Todd Boehly’s new team stepping in, Chelsea will have to make huge decisions on various first team players who have underperformed this season, Romelu Lukaku was a club record signing but has issues with Thomas Tuchel and could once again be on the way out.

Christian Pulisic is rumored to be unhappy with his lack of playing time and after three years and up and down form and injuries, the American’s time at Chelsea could be all but over, with rumors of a move to Juventus beginning to heat up.

Timo Werner, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz are all players who have had up and down season and could also be moving on from the club if the right offer comes in.

Then there is the situation of the over 20 players Chelsea has on loan. The team for example has Matt Miazga on their books who since 2016 has gone on loan each season. Michy Batshuayi is another player the club has had on their books since 2016, with little return.

Boehly initially was reported to be ready to invest heavily in the club, but it could be addition with a lot of subtraction as the club looks to right the books after the over spending during the Abramovich era.