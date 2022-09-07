After the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, it is being reported that the club will quickly go off in search of a new manager.

With the Thomas Tuchel era officially over at Chelsea, it is now time to look ahead as to who can be the club’s next manager. Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea for a little over a year winning three major championships.

Tuchel leaves with a 60-24-16 record and a club that spent well over $200 million in the summer and in the middle of an unbalanced 3-1-2 record in the Premier League.

Now according to various sources Chelsea has four candidates in mind to coach the club after the departure of Thomas Tuchel. Here are the four names.

Candidates to coach Chelsea

According to ESPN FC the four candidates are Zinedine Zidane, who looks like a long shot given the once great French midfielder was not interested in the PSG or Real Madrid job. Mauricio Pochettino, who was heavily rumored for the Manchester United job, could step in, Pochettino has experience with big names and English soccer.

Brendan Rodgers is currently coaching Leicester City, it’s hard to imagine Chelsea paying for a manager after spending over 200 million on player signings. Same situation with Graham Potter who is at Brighton & Hove Albion, and while Chelsea is a huge club, it would not look right to leave a team in the middle of the season.