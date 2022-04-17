Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge Stadium for a pending Matchweek 25 game in the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Chelsea and Arsenal will meet at Stamford Bridge Stadium (London) in a pending Matchweek 25 game of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), and to watch it in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Blues are doing a great campaign, recently qualified for the FA Cup Final after beating Crystal Palace 2-0, and are in third position in the Premier League standings with 62 points, but a long way behind Manchester City, which leads the league with 74 points. In its last match, the team led by Thomas Tuchel defeated Southampton 6-0.

On the flip side, the team managed by Mikel Arteta is positioned sixth in the standings with 54 points. Defeating Chelsea would be a great boost to enter the qualification zone for the 2022-2023 Champions League. Furthermore, Arsenal won two of its last five games and will face The Blues after defeating Southampton 1-0.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Date

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other at Stamford Bridge Stadium on Wednesday, April 20, in the 25th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

The game to be played between Chelsea and Arsenal in the 25th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.