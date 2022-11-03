Chelsea will face Arsenal for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022/2023 Premier League game

For the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Chelsea will receive Arsenal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

It will undoubtedly be, along with Tottenham vs Liverpool, one of the most interesting games of the weekend in the Premier League. On the one hand, there will be the current leaders of the competition, Arsenal, who seek to continue at the top of the standings. At the moment they have 31 points, 2 more than Manchester City, so they need a victory to maintain the difference.

The locals Chelsea are coming off a tough 4-1 loss to Brighton and Hove the previous Matchday. A hard blow for a team that after a bad start had been approaching the top of the standings. In the week they were able to bounce back with a 2-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb, which saw them finish top of UEFA Champions League Group E.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place at the Stamford Bridge in London, England will be played on Sunday, November 6 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game on Sunday, November 6 at 7:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network.

