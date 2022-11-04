Chelsea and Arsenal face off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the 15th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Check out here the probable lineups for this London derby match.

Chelsea and Arsenal will clash at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this English Premier League soccer derby game. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 60th league meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Chelsea have celebrated a victory 20 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 20, 2022, when the Gunners won with a final result of 4-2 away in the previous 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea probable lineup

Ben Chilwell had to leave the victory against Dinamo Zagreb away in the midweek with a hamstring injury, adding to Chelsea's absences that already included Wesley Fofana, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, and Carney Chukwuemeka. Edouard Mendy will continue to start in goal after Kepa Arrizabalaga was ruled out by Potter, while Mateo Kovacic should be good to play after missing just one game.

Chelsea predicted XI:

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount; Aubameyang, Sterling.

Arsenal probable lineup

Mikel Arteta saw Takehiro Tomiyasu leave the field with an injury in the last minutes of the 2-1 victory against Zurich on Thursday, a sight that is both familiar and terrible for the Japanese. The defender's muscle condition may or may not be serious, but it seems unlikely that he will be able to play.

Despite the continued absence of Smith Rowe after groin surgery and the possibility that Matt Turner may also miss the rest of the season due to a groin injury, Arteta received two significant reinforcements in midweek. Bukayo Saka was able to make an appearance off the bench after suffering a slight injury in the previous EPL Matchday 14, while Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to the lineup after missing time with a nagging calf injury.

Arsenal predicted XI:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.