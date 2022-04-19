Chelsea and Arsenal will face-off once again for the 2021-22 Premier League season. This game is crucial for both teams to fight for a spot in the next UEFA Champions League. Here you will find out predictions, odds, game information and how to to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada.

The rescheduled Matchday 25 between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played this Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking to win for the second time in the 2021-22 Premier League as they defeated Southampton in their last game. If you are in the US you can watch this game on FuboTV (Free Trial). If you are in Canada watch the game on DAZN.

The Blues are looking forward to keep up the momentum in the Premier League with another win. Their last home game was a 4-1 loss against Brentford. The team managed by Thomas Tuchel needs to win this game to fight for 3rd place in the 2021-22 Premier League table.

On the other hand, Arsenal have won once in the last 5 matches. The team managed by Mikel Arteta needs to win in order to compete for the 4th position in the 2021-22 Premier League table with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge Stadium,London, England.

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by states in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Storylines

Chelsea are in need of a win against Arsenal to stay in contention for a Champions League spot. Last match between these two teams ended in a win for Chelsea by 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season clash at Stamford Bridge finished in a win for Arsenal by 1-0. And since September 1997, Arsenal haven’t won back-to-back away league games against Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch or stream live in the US and Canada

Chelsea vs Arsenal is one of the top games of this mid-week schedule in Premier League. This game will be available in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial) and if you are in Canada watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Prediction and Odds

Chelsea and Arsenal need a win to keep a nice streak till the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season. That's why the oddsmakers in BetMGM have set the odds for this clash. Chelsea as hosts are clearly the favorites to win the match with a -120 odds. While Arsenal have to do an amazing game to win the +320 odds set to their side. A draw will result in +260 payout.

