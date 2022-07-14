A new friendly match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in las Vegas, Nevada, as Chelsea will travel all the way to the United States to face Club America from Mexico. Here, you will find all the information about the tickets; their price and how to buy them in order to cheer for any of both teams.

The United States will welcome, again, some of the most important teams around the world for some friendly matches against each other. One of the most attractive games for the FC Series will be the one between Chelsea (Premier League) and Club America (Liga MX), and of course the fandom is curious about how to get tickets for this duel and how much they cost.

It will be an incredible game at the Allegiant Stadium. The brand new home of the Las Vegas Raiders has one of the most expensive technologies in sports and his structure has surprised everyone around the world. It will also receive some other matches from the FC Series and the one between Chelsea and America will be an astonishing one.

As for the teams, Chelsea is the clear favorite to win against America. The ones from London will present Raheem Sterling as their first brand new signing and he is expected to have some minutes this Saturday, July 16. As for America, they won their Matchday 3 against Toluca and will be hyped up to get the victory against the Blues in Las Vegas.

Chelsea vs Club America ticket price: How to buy them and how much they cost?

Through Ticketmaster, the official website to buy tickets for the events at the Allegiant Stadium, you can acquire your entrance to watch the game between Chelase and Club America. Surprisingly, there are still a lot of seats available and the prices go from 50$ to 349$.

The top zones of the Allegiant Stadium and around the corner do not have available tickets. As usual, the cheapest seats are the ones that are getting bought faster and the ones in the centre, where they cost 349$ still have lots of tickets for purchase.

If you enter ticketmaster.com and select the match between Chelsea and Club America, you can click directly in the mini-map in the zone that you want to buy tickets. A single person can purchase up to four entrances and there's a fee for the services provided by the company.