Chelsea will take on Leicester for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Chelsea and Leicester will play against each other for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream free. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). If you are in Canada, watch this game on fuboTV Canada.

Chelsea haven't found a good squad to win games in their start of the season. In fact, the Blues were beaten by Leeds United in their last matchday. Also, the team managed by Thomas Tuckel hasn't yet found a good striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.

On the other side, Leicester are in a worst place, right now. In fact, the team managed by Brendan Rodgers hasn't yet won. Even so, the Foxes registered 2 losses and 1 draw in their first three games of the English top flight. Now, their next matchup won't be easy at all.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Date

Chelsea will host Leicester on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. This game will be for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Both teams seek a win to change their mindset for the rest of the season.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester in the US

Chelsea and Leicester will face-off for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Whereas for Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options available for the US are Peacock, and SiriusXM FC.