Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other at Stamford Bridge in a match for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 Premier League

Chelsea will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London in an exciting match of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Check out all the detailed information about this EPL game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial. If you are in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

It will be the 60th Premier League meeting between these two teams. The Reds lead the stats with 23 victories, while hte Blues accumulate 21 wins. The other 15 games finished in a draw.

After 20 PL games, Chelsea have 42 points and do not want to lose track of leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool are only point behind Thomas Tuchel's side and also have a game in hand.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date

The game for Matchday 21 of the 2021-2022 Premier League between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, January 2, at Stamford Bridge. Last time they met in the EPL, they drew 1-1 at Anfield.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network. If you live in Canada, you can watch the game on DAZN.