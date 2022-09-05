The 22-year-old defender has signed a new deal today which will make him the club’s highest paid defender ever.

Chelsea has locked up their future at the back, after losing Antonio Rüdiger to Real Madrid, ‘The Blues’ want to make sure they have someone for the long term to lead their defense and that could very well be Reece James.

Reece James began his Chelsea career in 2018 and went out on loan for a season at Wigan Athletic during the 2018-2019 season, in total James has played 128 times for Chelsea scoring 10 goals and winning three championships.

James is known as a commanding right back who has been called “strong and influential” by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. James now ranks second in highest paid full backs in the world, here is James' contract and Chelsea salary.

Highest paid full backs in soccer

Reece James has signed a 5-year contract with a salary in the range of £250,000-a-week, according to Nizaar Kinsella. This season James has already played in all 5 of Chelsea’s Premier League matches and scored 1 goal for a Chelsea side that has struggled on offense.

When it comes to the highest paid full backs in the world according to Give me Sport, James is behind Jordi Alba of Barcelona in wage scale. Here are the top 10 earners at the full back position: