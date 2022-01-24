Argentina will visit Chile for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Chile and Argentina will face each other at the Estadio Municipal "Zorros del Desierto". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Chile will dispute 3 very important points in this game. They are currently 1 point below Colombia and Peru, who are fourth and fifth in the standings (and therefore they would be the last to qualify for the World Cup and have the right to the playoffs, respectively). Although there are four games left, losing could leave them very complicated.

Argentina, on the other hand, are already qualified for the next World Cup. The team led by Lionel Scaloni is the second of the standings, and even losing all the remaining games they would remain among the top four. However, it is a good opportunity to see how the team can play without Lionel Messi, who will not be part of the squad because he recovered very recently from COVID-19.

Chile vs Argentina: Date

This game for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Chile and Argentina (without Lionel Messi) will be played this Thursday, January 27 at 7:15 PM (ET).

Chile vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chile vs Argentina

This game valid for the Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Chile and Argentina, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fubo Sports Network.

