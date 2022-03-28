Chile take on Uruguay aiming to claim a playoff berth for Qatar 2022 in the final matchday of the South American World Cup qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Chile vs Uruguay: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Chile will face one last opportunity to fight for a place in Qatar 2022 when they welcome Uruguay to Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on the final matchday of the South American World Cup qualifiers. In this preview, you will find the storylines, head-to-head, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Roja have struggled to find consistency throughout the Conmebol qualifiers and that might prove costly unless they pull off a miracle on Matchday 18. This is a must-win for Martin Lasarte's men in order to have chances of qualifying for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

La Celeste, on the other hand, have already booked their place in Qatar last week, when they claimed a much-needed victory over Peru in Montevideo. Now, they could play a key role in the battle for the playoff berth.

Chile vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago

Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming)

Chile vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Chile vs Uruguay: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Chile return home after a humilliating 4-0 defeat to Brazil on Matchday 17, while Uruguay head into this game with a ticket to Qatar under their belts. La Celeste have been dominant in this fixture, having won 47 times, while La Roja emerged victorious on 18 games and drew on 19 occasions.

Chile vs Uruguay: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Chile head into Matchday 18 under a lot of pressure as they are two points shy of Peru, who currently sit on the playoff spot, and one adrift Colombia who sit sixth. Can they still claim the playoff berth? Yes, but first of all they need to beat Uruguay. Then, Peru and Colombia must not win. So, it's a complicated scenario but the chances exist. Uruguay, meanwhile are currently fourth with 25 points.

How to watch or live stream Chile vs Uruguay in the US

The game to be played between Chile and Uruguay on Matchday 18 of the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be broadcast exclusively on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) in the US.

Chile vs Uruguay: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions. BetMGM sees Chile as heavy favorites with +110 odds, while Uruguay have +240 and a draw would result in a +230 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chile +110 Tie +230 Uruguay +240

* Odds via BetMGM.