Chile and Uruguay will meet today at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Chile will look for a miracle today when they host Uruguay at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in their last match of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. La Roja still have a little chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but they need to win tonight's game and wait for other results. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

Chile suffered a 4-0 loss to Brazil on Thursday that left them with almost no chance of a ticket to Qatar 2022. La Roja must now beat Uruguay and hope that Peru and Colombia draw or lose their matches to secure the fifth place in the South American Qualifiers standings, which would put Chile in the playoff for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay secured their spot in Qatar 2022 on Thursday by beating Peru 1-0 with a goal scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta. The national team led by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in attack accumulate three straight victories and want to finish their South American qualifiers campaign with a new win.

Chile vs Uruguay: Starting time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Chile vs Uruguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: SporTV 4

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

US: Exclusively on FuboTV (free trial)