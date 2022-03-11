Matchday 10 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura will bring us a must-watch game between Chivas Guadalajara and Club America. Here, check out the predicted lineups for the Clasico Nacional.

Familiar foes clash on Saturday, March 12, when Chivas welcome lifelong rivals Club America to Estadio Akron on Matchday 10 of the 2022 Clausura regular season. Here, you will find the probable lineups for the biggest derby in the Liga MX. To watch the Clasico Nacional in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Guadalajara head into this clash in much better spirits than the visitors. Marcelo Michel Leaño's men, who sit ninth in the standings, ended a four-game winless run last weekend by taking care of business against Santos Laguna.

On the other hand, the derby doesn't come in great timing for the Aguilas, who are bottom of the table after nine rounds. With Santiago Solari no longer at the helm, this is a must-win for America not only to beat their arch-nemesis but also to turn their season around.

Chivas predicted lineup

Alexis Vega is back for this game after he served a two-match suspension following a red card against Puebla on Matchday 7 for insulting the referee. This is great for Guadalajara considering that Vega has four goals and one assist this season. Besides, there are no casualties for this match, meaning that Leaño's side will be at full strength for the derby.

Chivas possible lineup: Miguel Jiménez; Isaac Brizuela, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltrán; Roberto Alvarado, Jesús Angulo; Alexis Vega, José Juan Macías.

Club America possible starting XI

There's a player who comes back from suspension on America's end as well, as Alejandro Zendejas has served his one-game ban for a red card against Queretaro. However, Pedro Aquino is still recovering from an injury sustained on international duty with Peru, while Diego Valdés is in doubt. With that in mind, Club America interim boss Fernando Ortiz could name the following starting lineup:

Club America possible lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Diego Valdés, Santiago Naveda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas.