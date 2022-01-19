Chivas Guadalajara and Queretaro will meet at the Akron Stadium in a match for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this Mexican league game in the US.

Chivas will host Queretaro at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara in a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican league game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a promising start of the new season with a 3-0 win over Mazatlan, Chivas suffered a setback in their second game as they lost 2-1 at Pachuca. Now, the team coached by Marcelo Michel Leaño will try to turn the page and return to victory at home.

Meanwhile, Queretaro didn't have the best start of their new campaign. After a boring 0-0 draw with Monterrey in the opening round, the team coached by Leonardo Ramos suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Pumas UNAM.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Date

The match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Chivas Guadalajara and Queretaro will be played on Saturday, January 22 at the Akron Stadium. Last time they met, Queretaro won 1-0 with a goal scored by Jonathan dos Santos.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Chivas vs Queretaro

The Chivas Guadalajara vs Queretaro match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.