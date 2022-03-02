Chivas and Santos Laguna clash on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Chivas return home on Matchday 9 of the 2022 Clausura to host Santos Laguna in a must-win game for them. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time of this Liga MX game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Guadalajara head coach Marcelo Michel Leaño is in a hot seat following a weak start to the campaign. Chivas expected this to be a better year to fight for the trophy but the team has been struggling to string good results together.

Things are even worse for the visitors, though. Santos Laguna have fired Pedro Caixinha only eight games after he took charge of the team as he got just 20.83% of the points (W1 D2 L5). Who will emerge victorious this time?

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Date

Chivas and Santos Laguna will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Estadio Akron on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, they shared the points in a goalless stalemate.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the US

The game to be played between Chivas and Santos Laguna will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, and Telemundo.