The 30-year-old Danish international had a cardiac incident at the 2020 Euros and has now made a full recovery and is set to play for the Red Devils.

It has been a long two years for Christian Eriksen, who saw his world turned upside down in the summer of 2021 playing for his national team Denmark. In the 42nd minute of the first half Eriksen collapsed when he was taking a throw in and went into cardiac arrest in the Euro championships match against Finland.

To the dismay of those in attendance and his wife watching from the stands the medical staffs performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation before taking the then Inter Milan midfielder to the hospital. The midfielder would then need surgery as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator was implanted near his heart and almost three months later Eriksen began to train again.

Eriksen’s comeback was derailed when it was announced that in Serie A a player with the procedure that the Danish player had gone through was not allowed to play leaving his career in limbo. In January 2022, Eriksen came full circle signing with Brentford of the Premier League and playing 11 games and scoring 1 goal while showcasing that he still indeed had it. Now, all reports indicate that Christian Eriksen is going to sign with Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen close to signing with Manchester United

At Brentford Christian Eriksen was slowly getting back to the level of play he was accustomed to, while not appearing on the scoresheet he did create more chances than every other player in the Premier League except for only Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Ødegaard from the date the former Spurs player took the field again.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen’s road back will continue at Manchester United where he is set to sign a contract until 2025, Eriksen reached a verbal agreement this morning with the club and is going to be a contributor to the Red Devils.

On the international stage, Eriksen also returned to the Denmark national team scoring in his return in March 2022 a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands. Eriksen will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the Red Devils who need to look towards leaders and motivation, and no one knows how to come back from a tough situation than Christian Eriksen.

