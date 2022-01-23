Christian Eriksen will finally return to the soccer pitch! The midfielder is set to finalize his Brentford switch in the following 72 hours and will make a comeback to the Premier League two years after leaving Tottenham for Inter.

Christian Eriksen is definitely returning to the soccer field after suffering a heart attack during the European Championship last summer, and he will continue his career in the Premier League. The Danish attacking midfielder has been a free agent ever since Inter were forced to terminate his contract in December due to the strict ICD rules in Italy.

He has spent the previous several days training with his former club Ajax, prompting rumors in the Netherlands that he was going to return to Amsterdam in order to play in the Champions League. His previous side, on the other hand, had permitted him to join Erik ten Hag's roster to familiarize him with group training again.

Now, after a seven-month break, Eriksen is set to become active once again. According to Sky Sport, the 29-year-old has agreed a six-month deal with Brentford for the remainder of the ongoing season. The Dane had other offers from England, as well as the Netherlands, and Germany, but he will step on the soccer pitch afresh wearing the Red and White jersey.

Premier League: Eriksen to join Brentford in coming days

The last terms of Eriksen's contract with Brentford are being worked out, and the move will be officially confirmed in the next 72 hours, once he completes his medical checks. The playmaker is eager to get started as soon as he arrives in England, and believes he will be healthy enough to play in the English league within a month.

The West London club looks like a genuine Danish colony, considering the fact that their manager Thomas Frank and his assistant, Brian Riemer both come from the Nordic country. In addition, Eriksen will become the eighth Danish player in the Bees' roster, joining Christian Norgaard, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Mads Bidstrup, Mads Sorensen, Mads Roerslev, Luka Racic, and Jonas Lossl.

Before his spell in the Italian Serie A with the Nerazzurri, the highly-rated midfielder spent seven successful seasons in North London, at Tottenham, and as a result, he is very familiar with the English top division.