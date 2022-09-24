In an exhibition match part of a campaign to promote peace and respect for women, America and Chivas revive their bitter rivalry but with iconic players from their past. In this story, find out how and where you can watch this match for free in the United States.

Nostalgia is powerful, since the longing to go back in time is just that, a wish that will not be fulfilled. Although there are times when the magic of soccer can alter reality and transport us to a past that was wonderful. That is what will be experienced in the exhibition match between the Club America Legends and Chivas Legends. A show that you can enjoy for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

These are the two winningest teams in the history of Liga MX and also, as a logical consequence, the most popular teams in Mexican soccer. Their rivalry is unparalleled and whether the ball is rolling in an official match or in a match of the nature of the Leyendas de America vs Leyendas de Chivas, sparks will fly from the clash.

This match will be played as part of the Cuadrangular por La Paz, which aims to send a message that soccer should be a messenger of healthy coexistence, including equal treatment for women. This in the face of the increasingly constant acts of violence that have occurred in stadiums not only in Mexico but around the world.

Club America Legends vs Chivas Legends: Date

The match between former America and Chivas players such as Matias Vuoso, Ramón Ramírez, Angel Reyna and Salvador Carmona will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Carlos Iturralde stadium in Yucatán, southern Mexico.

Club America Legends vs Chivas Legends: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:55 PM

CT: 3:55 PM

MT: 2:55 PM

PT: 1:55 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Club America Legends vs Chivas Legends:

If you are a Liga MX fan and you don't want to miss out on the nostalgia hit that Leyendas del Club America vs Leyendas de Chivas offers, tune in for free, from the United States, with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Or, watch the broadcast at TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.