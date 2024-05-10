Mbappe leaving PSG: Is Real Madrid next? Possible jersey number and position
Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he'll be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and his future could be at Real Madrid. Let's take a look at his possible shirt number and how the striker would fit next to Vinicius Junior and company.
It’s official. Kylian Mbappe has confirmed Friday he will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the season, with Real Madrid expected to be his next team from the 2024-25 campaign.
The French superstar announced his decision through a video posted on social media, and even though he didn’t reveal which team he’ll be playing for next season, Fabrizio Romano already suggested Mbappe‘s future is in the Spanish capital.
Marca reported a few months ago the 25-year-old had already signed a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January. Last year, Mbappe reportedly let PSG know he would not trigger the option to extend for another year, which is why he was entitled to negotiate as a free agent since the beginning of 2024.
Another intriguing question about Mbappe’s hypothetical arrival in Madrid is his position on the field. Carlo Ancelotti counts on a star-studded attacking line led by Vinicius Junior, but the Frenchman could provide even more firepower.
Since the Brazilian is untouchable on the left wing, it would make sense if Mbappe plays as a striker, with Rodrygo on the right wing. But the latter could also be dropped to the bench to let Vini and Mbappe up front with more support from the midfield.
