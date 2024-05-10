Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he'll be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and his future could be at Real Madrid. Let's take a look at his possible shirt number and how the striker would fit next to Vinicius Junior and company.

It’s official. Kylian Mbappe has confirmed Friday he will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the season, with Real Madrid expected to be his next team from the 2024-25 campaign.

The French superstar announced his decision through a video posted on social media, and even though he didn’t reveal which team he’ll be playing for next season, Fabrizio Romano already suggested Mbappe‘s future is in the Spanish capital.

Marca reported a few months ago the 25-year-old had already signed a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January. Last year, Mbappe reportedly let PSG know he would not trigger the option to extend for another year, which is why he was entitled to negotiate as a free agent since the beginning of 2024.

Mbappe’s possible shirt number at Real Madrid

While Real Madrid have yet to confirm this move, Mundo Deportivo reported a few months back Mbappe will wear the No. 10 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Scarves with the faces of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham are seen for sale outside the stadium prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

The number will reportedly become available as Luka Modric’s contract runs out this summer. Even though fans got used to seeing Kylian wear No. 7 at PSG, he also dons No. 10 for Les Bleus.

Mbappe next to Vinicius Junior up front?

Another intriguing question about Mbappe’s hypothetical arrival in Madrid is his position on the field. Carlo Ancelotti counts on a star-studded attacking line led by Vinicius Junior, but the Frenchman could provide even more firepower.

Since the Brazilian is untouchable on the left wing, it would make sense if Mbappe plays as a striker, with Rodrygo on the right wing. But the latter could also be dropped to the bench to let Vini and Mbappe up front with more support from the midfield.