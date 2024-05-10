Rafael Nadal will face off against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Rafael Nadal is set to square off against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here you can find out the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Rafael will play his second match in the Italian Open 2024 after his debut, a challenging victory against Thiago Seyboth Wild in three sets. As Roland Garros, the Spaniard’s favorite tournament, draws nearer, fans are hopeful that the legend will grace the courts there and provide a spectacle reminiscent of those from years past.

It will be crucial for the Mallorcan player to perform well in the Italian Open to arrive at the Parisian courts with better rhythm. However, he faces a formidable challenge as his opponent in this match is Hubert Hurkacz, the seventh seed in the tournament and one of the favorites to advance to the final stages.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz match be played?

The second round match of the 2024 Italian Open between Rafael Nadal and Hubert Hurkacz place this Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 AM (ET) estimated time.

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the second round of the 2024 Italian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Hubert Hurkacz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.