CF Montreal play against Inter Miami for the Matchday 12 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

CF Montreal will host Inter Miami for Matchday 12 of the 2024 MLS season. This preview provides comprehensive insights into the forthcoming match, including venue details and a range of viewing options available via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Inter Miami return to action following the events of the last Matchday, where Lionel Messi, the star of the Florida team, garnered headlines on sports sites worldwide for his outstanding performance. Messi orchestrated 5 assists in the remarkable 6-2 home victory against New York Red Bull.

Now, the Argentine and Inter aim to maintain their position as leaders of the Eastern Conference. They understand that securing a victory is imperative to achieve this goal. Their opponents, Montreal, currently hold 12 points, just two points below the Play-in positions. The Canadian team is eager to accrue points to edge closer to securing those coveted spots.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (May 12)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (May 12)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (May 12)

Germany: 1:30 AM (May 12)

India: 5:00 AM (May 12)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (May 12)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (May 12)

Italy: 1:30 AM (May 12)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (May 12)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (May 12)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (May 12)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (May 12)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (May 12)

Spain: 1:30 AM (May 12)

UAE: 3:30 AM (May 12)

UK: 12:30 PM (May 12)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

CF Montreal midfielder Bryce Duke – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between CF Montreal and Inter Miami will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.