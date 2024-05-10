Lionel Messi is currently the best player in the MLS after a sensational start of the season for Inter Miami with 10 goals and 12 assists in eight matches. He leads both categories.

After being eliminated by Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the sole priority became the league and The Herons look unstoppable thanks to 24 points as first place in the Eastern Conference.

However, in order to dethrone Columbus Crew and fight with other teams such FC Cincinnati or New York RB, Angel Di Maria suddenly became an option to boost Messi’s chances in MLS. According to coach Gerardo Martino, it’s a very complicated move due to financial regulations.

“I echo everything that’s being said and discussed. Once again, I don’t need to talk about Angel’s qualities, but honestly, and even though there’s almost two months left before the transfer window opens again, I find it hard to see how Inter Miami could afford to sign him.”

Lionel Messi could get big help from Inter Miami (Getty Images)

Will Angel Di Maria play with Lionel Messi in Inter Miami?

Leo Paradizo of ESPN sparked the rumors of Angel Di Maria coming to MLS in order to play alongside Lionel Messi. They’ve never been together at the club level. It’s important to remember that the Argentine wing is currently a member of Benfica in Portugal.

Nevertheless, the star becomes an unrestricted free agent in the next few weeks and, after participating with Argentina in Copa America, no one knows for sure what his future holds. Of course, Martino would be delighted to have him on board.

“The sports aspect isn’t the issue. Very special circumstances would have to arise. We already have a squad that fits within the budget required by the MLS. We have no way of bringing in another star until the rules change. It seems to me that for the moment, it will be difficult for him to come.”

If Angel Di Maria wants to help Messi, the key factor would be accepting a huge salary reduction, which seems very unlikely. Despite this, perhaps the desire to play alongside his great friend could convince him to compromise on his financial demands.