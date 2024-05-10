Club America will face off Pachuca for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Club America will face Pachuca in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 quarterfinals. Explore all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available right here.

It was anticipated that this series, despite featuring the last qualifier against the first, would be the most challenging among the four quarterfinal matchups of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX, and so far, the predictions have proven to be accurate. It was the only one of the three matchups that ended in a draw.

Of course, this result leaves the series wide open for the upcoming second leg, where Club America hold a slight advantage due to the home field advantage. However, Pachuca have demonstrated several times this season that they are a formidable team, and they will aim to eliminate “Las Aguilas” from the local tournament, just as they did in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

When will the Club America vs Pachuca match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg Quarterfinal between Club America and Pachuca will be played this Saturday, May 11 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Alejandro Zendejas (L) of America fights for the ball with Erick Sanchez (R) of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.