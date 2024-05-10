The Golden State Warriors‘ season ended sooner than expected, and the tea, now has to figure out the best way to put Stephen Curry in a position to contend again. Should they do a major shakeup this summer?

That’s not what Marreese Speights thinks. The former NBA champion with the Dubs in 2015 believes the front office should run things back with the current core in order to get back to glory days.

“I 100 percent think they got one more run in them,” Speights said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk” podcast. “Those guys are dangerous, man. It’s going to take one or two more pieces they need to sign. And some of them young boys need to step up, get (Andrew) Wiggins locking in for the (entire) year. It’s not over for them.”

Speights spent three seasons in the Bay area, so he knows a thing or two about the organization. In his eyes, Curry’s presence is enough to be optimistic, Golden State just needs to make a move or two: “If Steph is there and a couple of those other guys are still there, they still got a chance. No matter what.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Klay Thompson #11 after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks late in the second half at Chase Center on April 02, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Warriors fell short of expectations last season

The Warriors left a lot to be desired in the 2023-24 campaign, finishing 10th in the Western Conference standings during the regular season only to get eliminated from playoff contention by the Kings in the Play-In.

“I was kind of surprised that they got that (No. 10) seed because everybody expects so much from them,” Speights said. “I know next year they got something under their hat. They’re going to come back and be who they are.”

It remains unclear what the Warriors’ strategy moving forward looks like. One thing seems for sure, that Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuming are integral pieces for their plans.

The question is whether the likes Klay Thompson or Chris Paul will be back in San Francisco next season. Either way, Speights believes nobody is more determined to come back stronger than this Warriors roster.

“Those guys are working right now,” Speights added. “They’re watching the playoffs and working. I know they’re working. So, whoever counts count those guys out just don’t really know basketball in my opinion.”