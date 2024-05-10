Toluca will receive Chivas for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Toluca will compete against Chivas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 quarterfinals. Uncover all the vital details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.

Watch Toluca vs Chivas live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

It is the second encounter of a quarterfinal duel that, as anticipated, proved to be much more evenly contested than the standings at the conclusion of the regular phase of Clausura 2024 in Liga MX might suggest.

Playing at home, Chivas secured a narrow 1-0 victory with a goal scored by Victor Guzman in the 86th minute. While this result is advantageous, it by no means guarantees success. Despite the setback of conceding a late goal, Toluca are aware that the margin is slim, and they remain hopeful of securing their place in the semifinals on home turf.

When will the Toluca vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg Quarterfinal between Toluca and Chivas will be played this Saturday, May 11 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Jesus Angulo (L) of Toluca fights for the ball with Roberto Alvarado (R) of Guadalajara -IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Toluca vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Toluca and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.