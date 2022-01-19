Club American and Atlas will face each other at the Estadio Azteca in a match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican league game in the US.

Club America will host defending champions Atlas at the Estadio Azteca in an exciting game for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican league game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Las Aguilas coached by Santiago Solari have only played one game for this new season: a 1-1 draw at Puebla. Now, America will try to get their first win in this 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament in front of their fans at the Estadio Azteca.

Meanwhile, Atlas will have a tough challenge against one of the title candidates. The team coached by Diego Cocca wants to make history again this season and a win over America would be an important boost for the whole team.

Club America vs Atlas: Date

The match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Club America and Atlas will be played on Saturday, January 22, at the Estadio Azteca. Last time they met, las Aguilas won 1-0 with a goal scored by Sebastian Cordova.

Club America vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Club America vs Atlas

The Club America vs Atlas game for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.