Club America will play against Chelsea in a summer friendly game. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host this interesting duel between two emblematic teams from Mexico and England: America and Chelsea. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it on FuboTV in the US.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of the many friendly clubs that will take place on Saturday, July 16. On the one hand will be Chelsea, who last season suffered from several sanctions that affected the normal functioning of the team, which was the main candidate to win all the competitions they played, and in the end they could not revalidate their favoritism in most of them.

Of course, the "Blues" will try to change that this season now without penalties and trying to build a more competitive team. And precisely as preparation for the next season they will play this friendly against America, who advanced their game against Toluca (against whom they won 1-0, the 1st victory of the championship) to be able to face this friendly against such an illustrious rival.

Club America vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Club America vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there are no previous clashes, so this will be the first time that both rivals play against each other. In fact, Chelsea's history against Mexican rivals and America's against English rivals are so few that there is barely 1 game for each.

In the case of "Las Aguilas", they played against Manchester United for a friendly game in 2018, ending the game in a 1-1 draw. For their part, the "Blues" played against Monterrey their only game against a Mexican rival, and it was a 3-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2012 Club World Cup.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs Chelsea in the US

Chelsea and Club America will play a friendly game this Saturday, July 16 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW.

Club America vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that Chelsea will be chosen as favorites, taking into account that they are one of the best teams in Europe and the world.

