In the second game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage, Colo Colo will face Alianza Lima. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Colo Colo will go for their second victory in this 2022 Conmebol Libertadores when they face Alianza Lima this Wednesday, April 13 at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium. Find here all you need to know about this CL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of the locals could not have been better: they obtained a great (and strategic) victory as visitors against Fortaleza by 2-1. Taking into account that the strongest team in the group is River and they will probably be the first, the fight for second place will be close, and Colo Colo achieved an important victory that they will try to defend against Alianza Lima.

In the case of the Peruvians, they lost at home to River in a game where the "Millonarios" were superior, but they only won 1-0. Despite being a defeat, the Peruvian team can feel relieved that the difference was only one goal, since a greater difference would compromise them thinking about the goal difference. Likewise, they should get good results in the next games.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Monumental David Arellano Stadium, Santiago, Chile

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It will be the first time that these two rivals meet in history. On the side of Alianza Lima, they have played against 5 Chilean teams in history in a total of 16 games with 4 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses; while Colo Colo also played 16 games with 5 different Peruvian teams, in which they obtained 8 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses.

How to watch or live stream Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Colo Colo and Alianza Lima will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Colo Colo are the favorite with -300 odds, while Alianza Lima have +700. A tie would finish in a +475 payout.

Caliente Colo Colo -300 Tie +475 Alianza Lima +700

*Odds via Caliente