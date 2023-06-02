Colombia U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Colombia U-20 and Italy U-20 will face each other this Saturday, June 3 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Colombia U-20 vs Italy U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be one of the most interesting games of the quarterfinals since two teams that were undoubtedly candidates to be among the top four in the tournament will face each other. But of course, only one of them will be able to achieve it and go to the semifinals in search of a place in the final.

On the one hand there will be Colombia U-20, the third best team in Conmebol, who had a great group stage and then defeated Slovakia U-20 with authority. On the Italy U-20 side, they were second in the most difficult group of the World Cup, and managed to finish in second place. In the round of 16 they won, not without difficulties, against England U-20.

Colombia U-20 vs Italy U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Colombia: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

Egypt: 12:00 AM (June 4)

France: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (June 4)

Indonesia: 12:00 PM (June 4)

Israel: 12:00 PM (June 4)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (June 4)

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (June 4)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Colombia U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN2, RDS App, TSN+, RDS Info

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, RCN Television, Caracol TV, DIRECTV Sports App

Croatia: HRTi

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Video

International: FIFA+

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ

Poland: DVT Sport

Portugal: RTP Play

Spain: GOAL PLAY

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, ORF Sport Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.