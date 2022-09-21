Colombia and Guatemala will use this FIFA International break to show what they are really capable of. Here is all the information you need to know about how to buy tickets for the game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

The leagues will have to stop as the FIFA International break takes place this week. In the United States, some teams will play friendly matches and now it's turn for Colombia to face Guatemala. Here you will find all the details of how to buy tickets for the game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Colombia didn't make it to Qatar 2022 after a terrible run in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. They ended in the 6th position behind Peru, but it was not enough to play the inter-confederation play-off, so they are already thinking in the next edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Guatemala is in the same situation. They didn't even make it to the final round of the Concacaf Qualifiers despite having a great moment before. The hopes are high for 2026 as the Bicolor has a bright future with their young players.

Colombia vs Guatemala: Date

Colombia will appear as host to face Guatemala despite not playing in their own soil. Red Bull Arena at New Jersey will be the place where these two national teams play Saturday, September 24. The match is set to start at 6:30 PM (ET).

How to buy tickets for Colombia vs Guatemala at Red Bull Arena

