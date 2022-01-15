Colombia and Honduras will clash off on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in a 2022 International Friendly. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Colombia and Honduras will encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM (ET), in an International Friendly 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this rare International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FITE (PPV) in the US.

This will only be their ninth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Honduras are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Colombia's men's national soccer team have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous game took place on September 4, 2011, and it ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Tricolors in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 10 years, again in a friendly exhibition match.

Colombia vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Miami

Live Stream: FITE (PPV)

Colombia vs Honduras: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Colombia vs Honduras: Storylines

Interestingly, Colombia will feature in their first International Friendly since November 2019. They have a record of five wins, two defeats, and three draws in eight friendly exhibitions in 2019. Honduras, meanwhile, have taken part in just four international friendlies last year. Los Catrachos failed to register a victory, drawing twice and losing once in their three friendly games in 2021.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 16, 2000, when La Bicolor emerged victorious thanks to a 2-0 win in the 2000 Gold Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Colombia and Honduras in the U.S.

The 2022 International Friendly match between Colombia and Honduras, to be played on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, will be broadcast on FITE (PPV) in the United States.

Colombia vs Honduras: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Colombia. FanDuel see them as the obvious favorites to claim their first win this year, and thus, they have given them -250 odds. The away side Honduras, meanwhile, have +310 odds to cause an upset this weekend and open the year on a high, while a tie would result in a highly impressive +600 payout.

FanDuel Colombia -250 Tie +600 Honduras +310

* Odds by FanDuel