Colombia and Paraguay will face-off in an international friendly matchup at Inter Miami's home, the DRV PNK Stadium in Fourt Lauderdale, Florida. If you to want to attend to this game, here you will find out how to buy the tickets for this game.

As each national league completes its matches, the excitement for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is growing faster and faster. However, this isn't reserved for the qualified teams. In fact, this time could be useful for new projects such as CONMEBOL's sides Colombia and Paraguay, who will face-off in a friendly matchup in U.S. soil.

The National team of Colombia will start a new project heading towards the 2026 World Cup. The Colombians were so close, but couldn't even clinched the reclassification spot neither. So, with the new head coach Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia face a new challenge in order to place them between the best teams in CONMEBOL, again.

On the other side, Paraguay will try to bounce back from their qualifiers' bad performance, which ended with them at the 8th place among the CONMEBOL qualifiers. In fact, Paraguay even had two coaches between the last part of the qualifiers that didn't end well. In fact, Guillermo Barros Schelotto still is Paraguay's coach for the next four years at least.

How to buy tickets for Colombia vs Paraguay at DRV PNK Stadium

Colombia will host Paraguay on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at DRV PNK Stadium, home of MLS franchise Inter Miami, for an international matchup. The match is set to kick-off at 8:00 PM (ET).

How to watch or live stream Colombia vs Paraguay in the US

The Colombia vs Paraguay matchup will be available to watch on FITE via PPV.