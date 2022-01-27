Colombia and Peru face each other on January 28 on Matchday 15 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The South American Qualifiers are back as the road to Qatar 2022 is reaching its final stages. Colombia and Peru meet in Barranquilla in a huge game for both as their World Cup aspirations could be on the line. Find out here the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Los Cafeteros have been in a terrible run of form in the Conmebol Qualifiers. Reinaldo Rueda's men return home aiming to end a five-game winless run (D4 L1) and continue among the top tive of the standings.

On the other hand, La Blanquirroja will make the trip to Barranquilla seeking for their third straight victory. Ricardo Gareca's side lacked consistency so far but it is still in contention for a World Cup berth. Who will get the upper hand and take a step closer to Qatar?

Colombia vs Peru: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 4 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla

Colombia vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

Colombia vs Peru: Storylines

Colombia sacked Carlos Queiroz early in the tournament to hire Reinaldo Rueda but they struggled to pick up victories. They are currently in the battle for a World Cup spot with 17 points (W3 D8 L3) but another defeat could threaten their Qatar 2022 chances. This time they'll be back at home hoping to get the three points, something they couldn't do against Paraguay.

Peru have lost far more games than their opponents (L7) but collected the same points (W5 D2). Last time out, they took care of business against Venezuela on the road. A lot will be at stake in this game for both sides as they are taking part in an intense battle for just two World Cup berths - two have already been secured by Argentina and Brazil, while the third ticket could go to Ecuador.

How to watch or live stream Colombia vs Peru in the US

Colombia vs Peru: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as heavy favorites to win the game. FanDuel has given Colombia odds of -170, while Peru have +600 to pull off a shock and a draw would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Colombia -170 Tie +240 Peru +600

* Odds via FanDuel.