Colombia will host Peru on Friday, January 28 for Matchday 15 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Colombia and Peru will face each other in Barranquilla for Matchday 15 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. This match will be key for both teams, as they both have 17 points in the standings and are fighting for the last two spots to go into Qatar 2022. If you’re in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side is hoping to return to winning ways, after having drawn four of their last five fixtures all without goals. They also lost to Brazil 1-0 back in November. However, they will try to add three points to maintain their fourth position in the standings.

On the other hand, Peru are coming to this match after two wins. Back in November, they beat Bolivia 3-0 and recorded a 2-1 victory over Venezuela. Now, they are looking to get a win as visitors against a tough rival to maintain their chances to go to the next World Cup.

Colombia’s possible lineup

For this match, it is probable that coach Reinaldo Rueda will put plenty of familiar faces on the pitch. Porto’s Luis Diaz has been one of the most consistent players for Los Cafeteros in the tournament. Also, Radamel Falcao could play.

Rueda has many options for the midfield, however, this is the most probable lineup of Colombia against Peru: Ospina; Cuadrado, Sanchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Rodriguez, Cuellar, Barrios, Diaz; Borja, Falcao.

Peru’s possible starting eleven

On the other hand, Peru won’t have Paolo Guerrero nor Jefferson Farfan for this match. It’s expected that Ricardo Gareca will go with a similar starting eleven to the one who played against Venezuela in November, with a 4-5-1 formation.

So, this could be Peru’s starting eleven to face Colombia in Barranquilla: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Carrillo, Pena, Tapia, Yotun, Cueva; Lapadula.