Concacaf Champions League winning managers: Complete list by year

The CONCACAF Champions League since its early years in the 20th century when it was known by another name has been dominated by Mexican teams. But during that century other smaller teams also won titles and two United States teams also won their first and only titles in the tournament.

After the tournament was renamed to what it is today things changed, the level of play of other smaller teams is now lower and it is notable since the last time a non-Mexican or non-US team won the CONCACAF Champions League was Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) during 2005.

Under the new name of the tournament only Mexican teams have won the tournament, of the rest only two US teams and two Canadian teams were runners-up. The last time a US team was runners up was in the 2020 edition, Los Angeles FC.

These are the champions since the CONCACAF Champions League adopted its new name and format, the first team to win the tournament under the new name was Atlante and the next one the second winner was Pachuca.

Performances in the CONCACAF Champions League by club Club Titles Runners-up Seasons won Seasons runners-up Monterrey 5 0 2011, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021 América 2 1 2015, 2016 2021 Pachuca 2 0 2010, 2017 UANL 1 3 2020 2016, 2017, 2019 Cruz Azul 1 2 2014 2009, 2010 Atlante 1 0 2009 Guadalajara 1 0 2018 Santos Laguna 0 2 2012, 2013 Real Salt Lake 0 1 2011 Toluca 0 1 2014 CF Montréal 0 1 2015 Toronto FC 0 1 2018 Los Angeles FC 0 1 2020

