The 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League is set to start. Take a look at all the information about this competition such as: fixtures, tables, results, groups, dates and how to watch it in the US.

The 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League is set to start off in June for the internation break. The Mexico National Team and the United States will begin their paths through competition. Both want to reach a second final in its second edition. If you are in the US, watch the competition on Paramount+.

The successful inaugural edition concluded last year with the United States Men's National Team's epic win over Mexico, the CONCACAF Nations League makes their return for the second edition to be played betwee 2022 and 2023.

This international competition includes all 41 member associations, providing a great opportunity for competitive football during international breaks. The four best League A play in the Final Four to fight for the trophy, while the other teams also have the chance to book a place in the 2023 Gold Cup via this competition.

The 4 League A Groups consist of 3 teams, while League B has 4 groups with 4 teams each and League C has one group of 4 teams and 3 groups with 4 teams included. These matchups are set to start in 2022 and to end in 2023 right before the 2023 Gold Cup.

2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League: Groups, tables and fixtures

League A

Group 1A: Jamaica, Mexico, Suriname

Group 1A: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Suriname vs Jamaica at 7:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 9

Jamaica vs Suriname at 9:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Mexico vs Suriname at 10:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Jamaica vs Mexico at 8:00 PM (ET)

March 23, 2023

Suriname vs Mexico - TBD

March 26, 2023

Mexico vs Jamaica - TBD

Group 1A Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 2 3

Group 1B: Costa Rica, Martinique, Panama

Group 1B: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Panama vs Costa Rica at 7:30 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Costa Rica vs Martinique at 1:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Panama vs Martinique at 8:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Martinique vs Panama at 6:00 PM (ET)

March 25, 2023

Martinique vs Costa Rica - TBD

March 28, 2023

Costa Rica vs Panama - TBD

Group 1B: Fixtures and dates

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Costa Rica 2 Martinique 3 Panama

Group 1C: Canada, Curacao, Honduras

Group 1C: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Curacao vs Honduras at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Honduras vs Curacao at 10:00 PM (ET)

Thrusday, June 9

Canada vs Curacao at 10:30 PM (ET)

Monday, June 13

Houndras vs Canada at 10:00 PM (ET)

March 25, 2023

Curacao vs Canada - TBD

March 28, 2023

Canada vs Honduras - TBD

Group 1C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Canada 2 Curacao 3 Honduras

Group 1D: El Salvador, Grenada, USA

Group 1D: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

El Salvador vs Grenada at

Group 1D Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 El Salvador 2 Grenada 3 USA

Group 2A: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Cuba, Guadeloupe

Group 2A: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda at 7:30 PM (ET)

Guadeloupe vs Cuba at 8:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe at 7:00 PM (ET)

Cuba vs Barbados at 4:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Antigua and Barbuda vs Cuba at 7:00 PM (ET)

Barbados vs Guadeloupe at 6:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Cuba vs Antigua and Barbuda at 4:00 PM (ET)

Guadeloupe vs Barbados at 6:00 PM (ET)

March 23, 2023

Guadeloupe vs Antigua and Barbuda at - TBD

Barbados vs Cuba - TBD

March 26, 2023

Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados - TBD

Cuba vs Guadeloupe - TBD

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Antigua and Barbuda 2 Barbados 3 Cuba 4 Guadeloupe

Group 2B: Bermuda, Guyana, Haiti, Montserrat

Group 2B: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Bermuda vs Haiti at 5:00 PM (ET)

Montserrat vs Guyana at 7:30 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 7

Guyana vs Bermuda at 4:00 PM (ET)

Haiti vs Montserrat at 5:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Montserrat vs Bermuda at 7:30 PM (ET)

Guyana vs Haiti at 4:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Bermuda vs Montserrat at 6:00 PM (ET)

Haiti vs Guyana at 6:00 PM (ET)

March 25, 2023

Bermuda vs Guyana - TBD

Montserrat vs Haiti - TBD

March 28, 2023

Haiti vs Bermuda - TBD

Guyana vs Montserrat - TBD

Group 2B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Bermuda 2 Guyana 3 Haiti 4 Montserrat

Group 3B: Bahamas, Nicaragua, Saint Vicent, Trinidad and Tobago

Group 3B: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Bahamas vs Saint Vicent at 5:00 PM (ET)

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago at 10:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahams at 8:00 PM (ET)

Saint Vicent vs Nicaragua at 3:00 PM (ET)

Friday, June 10

Bahamas vs Nicaragua at 8:00 PM (ET)

Saint Vicent vs Trinidad and Tobago at 3:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 13

Nicaragua vs Bahamas at 8:00 PM (ET)

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Vicent at 7:00 PM (ET)

March 24, 2023

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobado - TBD

Nicaragua vs Saint Vicent - TBD

March 27, 2023

Saint Vicent vs Bahamas - TBD

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua - TBD

Group 3B Table

Position Team Points GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Bahamas 2 Nicaragua 3 Saint Vicent 4 Trinidad and Tobago

Group 4B: Belize, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guatemala

Group 4B: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Belize vs Dominican Republic at 6:00 PM (ET)

French Guiana vs Guatemala at 5:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Guatemala vs Belize at 3:00 PM (ET)

Dominican Republic vs French Guiana at 7:00 PM (ET)

Thrusday, June 9

Belize vs French Guiana at 3:00 PM (ET)

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala at 7:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 13

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic at 8:00 PM (ET)

French Guiana vs Belize at 3:00 PM (ET)

March 24, 2023

Belize vs Guatemala - TBD

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic - TBD

March 27, 2023

Dominican Republic vs Belize - TBD

Guatemala vs French Guiana - TBD

Group 4B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Belize 2 Dominican Republic 3 French Guiana 4 Guatemala

League C

Group 1C: Bonaire, Sint Marteen, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands

Group 1C: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Turks and Caicos Islands vs Bonaire at 4:30 PM (ET)

Sint Marteen vs US Virgin Islands at 4:30 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Bonaire vs Sint Marteen at 4:00 PM (ET)

US Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands at 4:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

US Virgin Islands vs Bonaire at 4:00 PM (ET)

Sint Marteen vs Turks and Caicos Islands at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Bonaire vs US Virgin Islands at 4:00 PM (ET)

Turks and Caicos Islands vs Sint Marteen at 4:30 PM (ET)

March 25, 2023

Sint Marteen vs Bonaire - TBD

Turks and Caicos Islands vs US Virgin Islands - TBD

March 28, 2023

US Virgin Islands vs Sint Marteen - TBD

Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands - TBD

Group 1C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Bonaire 2 Sint Marteen 3 Turks and Caicos Islands 4 US Virgin Islands

Group 2C: Aruba, Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group 2C: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Saint Martin vs Aruba at 4:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Aruba vs Saint Martin at 7:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Aruba vs Saint Kitts and Nevis at 6:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Saint Martin at 7:00 PM (ET)

March 23, 2023

Saint Martin vs Saint Kitts and Nevis - TBD

March 26, 2023

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Aruba - TBD

Group 2C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Aruba 2 Saint Martin 3 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group 3C: Anguilla, Dominica, Saint Lucia

Group 3C: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Anguilla vs Dominica at 4:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Dominica vs Anguilla at 3:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Dominica vs Saint Lucia at 3:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Saint Lucia vs Anguilla at 6:00 PM (ET)

March 24, 2023

Anguilla vs Saint Lucia - TBD

March 27, 2023

Saint Lucia vs Dominica - TBD

Group 3C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Anguilla 2 Dominica 3 Saint Lucia

Group 4C: British Virgin Islands, Camayan Islands, Puerto Rico

Group 4C: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

British Virgin Islands vs Camayan Islands at 4:00 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Camayan Islands vs British Virgin Islands at 6:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Camayan Islands vs Puerto Rico at 6:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Puerto Rico vs British Virgin Islands at 6:00 PM (ET)

March 23, 2023

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico - TBD

March 26, 2023

Puerto Rico vs Camayan Islands - TBD

Group 4C Table

Positions Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 British Virgin Islands 2 Camayan Islands 3 Puerto Rico

2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The entire 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League will be available to watch and stream live exclusively for the United States on Paramount+. The first match will be Anguilla vs Dominica at 4:00 PM (ET).