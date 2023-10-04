CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez recently announced that Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay would host the opening matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

This wasn’t much of a surprise, considering the three nations — as well as Chile — had submitted a joint bid to host the tournament’s centenary edition. However, Chile wasn’t a part of the announcement.

When asked about the situation, Dominguez claimed that it was FIFA’s decision to snub Chile, adding that he’s going to keep pushing and working to have them on board.

Alejandro Dominguez Claims He’ll Push To Get Chile As A Host Nation

“At first, we talked about two nations, Argentina and Uruguay. Paraguay joined later, and then Chile. It’s true that Chile’s not in this announcement, but that doesn’t mean we won’t push for them to join us. The call was made by FIFA,” Dominguez said.

This will be the sixth time the FIFA World Cup has taken place in South America. The previous ones were held in Uruguay in 1930, then Brazil in 1950, Chile in 1962, Argentina in 1978, and Brazil again in 2014.

However, this time, the rest of the tournament will take place in Europe and Africa, with Spain, Portugal, and Morocco serving as hosts for the knockout stage in an unprecedented three-continent edition.