The 2030 World Cup is heading south, that is the announcement made by Alejandro Domínguez president of Conmebol on X in news that is surely to shake the soccer world. The FIFA World Cup is set to celebrate it’s 100-year anniversary in 2030, the first ever World Cup was played and won by Uruguay in 1930, and after almost 10 years of talks, according to Conmebol the tournament will be played to South America, but just three matches.

Alejandro Domínguez’s tweet indicates that the three host countries for the opening matches of the tournament will be Argentina, who hosted the World Cup in 1978, Paraguay, a first-time host and the country of Alejandro Domínguez’s birth and the official base of Conmebol. Finally, the World Cup returns to Uruguay, where La Celeste won their first FIFA World Cup, and third recognized world title in 1930.

The tournament seems to be taking a page out of the 2026 World Cup with three hosts cities but then the tournament will be moved to Europe and Africa, it is being reported that Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will have the rest of the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA yet to issue communication on 2030 World Cup

The news of Alejandro Domínguez ‘s tweet was later shared by The Argentine soccer federation, the President of Uruguay, and other political figures. FIFA usually shares the news of the next World Cup host or now hosts in a ceremony where the nation or nations are revealed right then and there after a formal bidding process.

Morocco, Spain, and Portugal were reported to also be interested in hosting the tournament and Saudi Arabia abandoned its aspirations of hosting the World Cup in 2030 in favor of hosting in 2034. Now all roads according to a source within Conmebol told Bolavip that Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will play their opening matches at home and then move to Europe and Africa for the rest of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup in South America would be a massive boost for the region, suffering from a hostile political climate, mounting inflation across all its nations, and in the case of Argentina which is in the middle of an economic recession where the Argentine peso has devalued to a point where it is comparable to the inflation of some of the poorest countries in the world.

The same Conmebol source confirmed to Bolavip that the final decision on the host nations of the 2030 World Cup will be decided by FIFA and be confirmed in 2024.

Ongoing Reports

Alejandro Domínguez held a press conference to reinforce that FIFA and Conmebol have reached an agreement for the confederation to host three World Cup matches. He stated that “soccer has united three continents and six nations”, referring that the rest of the 2030 World Cup will be held in by other hosts nations in Europe and Africa.

According to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul, FIFA wants a “traveling” World Cup in 2030, South America would only get inaugural matches, meaning Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay would play their matches at home.

Uruguayan journalist Federico Buysan reports that South America will only get three matches with the rest of the World Cup being played in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

Story ongoing…