Corinthians and Deportivo Cali will face each other at the Neo Quimica Arena for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage this Wednesday, April 12 at 8:00 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The visitors come from giving the surprise in the first game, in which they were the least favorites to beat Boca Juniors, and yet they obtained a 2-0 that gives them a good boost for what is to come. Of course, the Colombians want to continue on this path and now they have a difficult match in Brazil.

Contrary to what happened with Deportivo Cali, Corinthians did not start in the best way. Although playing at the height of Bolivia's Hernando Siles is always difficult and demands enormous physical resistance, no one expected that Always Ready could beat them considering that they are one of the best teams in Brazil. Of course, Corinthians want to put that result behind them and focus on the next one, so a win would be great.

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history only two games between these two rivals are recorded. They took place in the 2006 Copa Libertadores, in which Corinthians and Deportivo Cali met in Group D. On that occasion, the two games they played were victories for the Brazilians by 1-0 in Colombia and 3-0 in Brazil.

How to watch or live stream Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the Neo Quimica Arena for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Corinthians and Deportivo Cali will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Corinthians are the favorite with -175 odds, while Deportivo Cali have +525. A tie would finish in a +295 payout.

Caliente Corinthians -175 Tie +295 Deportivo Cali +525

*Odds via Caliente