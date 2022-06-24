Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20 will face each other for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

The round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship begins and in the first turn there will be the game between Costa Rica U20 and Trinidad and Tobago U20. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV for the US.

The Costa Rican team has just played a tough game against the locals, Honduras U20, who lost 1-0, but in which they still managed to get through the round without major problems. Now they will seek to reach the final instances and for that, of course, they must win this match against the Trinidad and Tobago U20 team.

The Trinidadians had the advantage of having a weak team like Suriname in the group that they could easily beat, as well as drawing with Haiti (and losing, predictably, to Mexico by a wide margin) which allowed them to reach the round of 16. Of course, from here they will have to demonstrate something else if they want to reach the final instances.

Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: Date

Costa Rica U20 and Trinidad and Tobago U20 will face each other at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Costa Rica U20 and Trinidad and Tobago U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ViX.

How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

