Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

The World Cup Qualifiers continue next week and Costa Rica will face Honduras for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. Both teams are coming to this match after losing last time out.

Costa Rica were defeated by Canada 1-0 as visitors in the last time out. Luis Fernando Suarez’s team is in the fifth position of the standings with two defeats in a row. They will try to end that negative streak to get into the top four.

Meanwhile, Honduras are in the bottom of the table with three defeats in a row. Coach Hernan Darío Gomez, who replaced Fabian Coito, has been with the team only for their last match against Panama, which they lost 2-3 at home.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Date

The national teams of Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Costa Rica vs Honduras

The match between Costa Rica and Honduras for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.