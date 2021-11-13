The World Cup Qualifiers continue next week and Costa Rica will face Honduras for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. Both teams are coming to this match after losing last time out.
Costa Rica were defeated by Canada 1-0 as visitors in the last time out. Luis Fernando Suarez’s team is in the fifth position of the standings with two defeats in a row. They will try to end that negative streak to get into the top four.
Meanwhile, Honduras are in the bottom of the table with three defeats in a row. Coach Hernan Darío Gomez, who replaced Fabian Coito, has been with the team only for their last match against Panama, which they lost 2-3 at home.
Costa Rica vs Honduras: Date
The national teams of Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose.
Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by state in the US
ET: 8:05 PM
CT: 7:05 PM
MT: 6:05 PM
PT: 5:05 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Costa Rica vs Honduras
The match between Costa Rica and Honduras for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.