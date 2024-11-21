Davante Adams, the New York Jets wide receiver, blends luxurious mansions with smart investments, building a fortune as impressive as his plays on the field. Check out all about his current net worth and more.

Davante Adams, the star wide receiver who recently joined the New York Jets, is not only making an impact on the field but has also achieved significant financial success, much like some of his teammates.

Known for his time with the Green Bay Packers, where he became one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets, he has stood out with impressive seasons, including one with 18 touchdowns in 2020. No doubt, he has become one of the favorites.

After his move to the Las Vegas Raiders, his financial situation continued to grow. Now, reuniting with Rodgers in New York, fans and experts are eagerly watching his next chapter on and off the field.

What is Davante Adams’ net worth?

Star wide receiver Davante Adams boasts a growing net worth of $25 million as of November 2024. The NFL player has amassed his wealth through multimillion-dollar contracts, endorsement deals and consistent on-field performance.

Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024. (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

He was recently traded to the New York Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders, allowing him to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate from the Green Bay Packers. This move came after he expressed dissatisfaction.

He had been under a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders, signed in 2022. As part of the deal with the Jets, they will take on the remaining balance of his contract, which includes a salary of $11.5 million for 2024.

As for the trade, it was finalized with the inclusion of a conditional third-round pick, which could escalate to a second-round pick if he achieves certain milestones, such as being named to the All-Pro team (first or second team).

Additionally, he is projected to earn $36.25 million in 2025 and 2026. The Jets will be responsible for these payments and have the option to restructure the contract after the 2024 season, according to Sporting News.

Davante Adams’ career earnings through years

Las Vegas Raiders

2024 | $17.5 million

2023 | $26.6 million

2022 | $23.6 million

Green Bay Packers

2021 | $12.7 million

2020 | $13 million

2019 | $7.1 million

2018 | $7 million

2017 | $19 million

2016 | $777.6 thousand

2015 | $718.3 thousand

2014 | $1.8 million

Davante Adams’ endorsements

Adams has several major endorsement deals that highlight his status as one of the most recognized stars in the NFL. He has served as a brand ambassador for companies such as Nike, Pepsi, Snickers and Gillette, among others.

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on August 17, 2024. (Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

These agreements showcase his influence both on and off the field, promoting products related to sports, personal care and food. Commercial partnerships are often what set players apart in terms of earnings.

Sportskeeda and Forbes report that he usually earns around $500,000 from his endorsements. The list is quite extensive and also includes globally recognized brands, such as Head & Shoulders, Jordan and Associated Banc-Corp.

Davante Adams’s real estate holdings

Davante Adams has an impressive real estate portfolio, highlighted by his luxurious residence in Summerlin, Nevada, near Las Vegas. This property is estimated to be worth $12 million and reflects his sophisticated lifestyle.

The house features floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views, a sleek gym area, a custom pet-washing station and a private elevator. Additionally, it includes modern design elements.

He has also diversified his real estate investments with income-generating commercial properties, strengthening his long-term financial stability. This is part of his wealth-expansion strategy.