NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sends heartfelt message to Patriots' Drake Maye

Tua Tagovailoa talked about the form of rookie Drake Maye ahead of the Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their third straight win when they face the New England Patriots in a divisional matchup in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. Another victory would be crucial for their playoff hopes, making the showdown between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and rookie Drake Maye an interesting one to watch.

Tagovailoa had been absent a few days earlier when the Dolphins faced the Patriots for the first time this season. In that Week 5 meeting, Miami won 15-10, their last win before the current two-game winning streak. This will be the first time he will take on rookie Maye.

A recovered Tagovailoa, now leaving behind the rumors of the end of his career due to a new concussion, is already more analytical of the game and his opponents. Focused on the game, the Dolphins quarterback took the time to dedicate a few words to Maye, his opponent.

Tagovailoa’s message to Maye

“I respect his game a lot. He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be bumps within his journey, but you see a lot of flashes of things that he can do, not just inside the pocket, outside of the pocket as well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and looking forward to competing against him,” Tagovailoa said of Maye in press conference.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Tagovailoa’s return for the Dolphins

Tagovailoa will make his fifth start since his injury when the Dolphins take on the Patriots this Sunday. The outlook for his future was pessimistic after he left the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion. However, Miami’s franchise quarterback has been putting in quality performances, including a three-touchdown showing against the Las Vegas Raiders last time out.

Drake Maye’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

The Patriots will need to continue being patient with rookie Maye, who this season continues to prove that he can be an outstanding player. The New England quarterback has completed 126 passes for 1,236 yards and 9 touchdowns in the current campaign.