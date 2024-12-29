In today’s soccer landscape, it has become increasingly common for players as young as 15 years old to debut in professional leagues and take on significant roles in their team’s offense. Additionally, many players are pushed to compete in over 40 to 45 games a year, leading to concerns about their long-term development and well-being. Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about this issue, offering his perspective on the challenges facing young players in the modern game.

“The clubs need to take care more of them (young players), to don’t export so much, to not make them play 17 games per year and with the National Teams,” Cristiano remarked, highlighting the need for better management of young talent.

Several examples in world soccer illustrate the dangers of early debuts and the immense pressure young players face. One notable case is Bojan Krkic, who debuted at just 17 years old with FC Barcelona. Despite his immense potential, a combination of pressure and injuries derailed his career trajectory. After leaving Barcelona, Bojan played for clubs like Stoke City, Mainz, Montreal Impact, and Vissel Kobe, falling short of the high expectations placed upon him. The player himself later admitted that the pressure was overwhelming.

Another more recent example is Ansu Fati, who debuted with FC Barcelona at just 16 years old and quickly became a key player, even sharing the field with Lionel Messi. On multiple occasions, Fati proved vital to the team’s success. However, an injury sustained during a match against Getafe CF marked the beginning of a long and challenging recovery process, from which he has yet to fully bounce back.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr

This pattern has been seen repeatedly in soccer, as young players are thrust into high-pressure situations too early in their careers. Cristiano Ronaldo believes that clubs focus too much on exporting talent rather than prioritizing their development and well-being. He argues that proper care would prevent young players from participating in so many games, reducing the risk of burnout and long-term injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests solutions for high match load in modern soccer

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries have risen significantly in recent years, with many specialists attributing this trend to the demanding match schedules players face. Cristiano Ronaldo is well aware of this issue and believes there is a clear solution. “The quantity of games that you have per season, if you see many interviews of players they complain about many games. I agree, but I think the only way to fight against that it’s to training less or train in an intelligent way,” stated Cristiano.

Beyond the high number of matches, intense training sessions can further increase the risk of injury, as players face twice the physical strain. Cristiano’s proposal is to implement lighter, more efficient training sessions that reduce players’ workload while maintaining peak performance levels.

As someone renowned for his hard work and dedication, Ronaldo exemplifies the balance needed to excel at the highest level. He understands how to manage his efforts, listen to his body, and take the necessary steps to protect it, making him a model for players and teams aiming to prevent injuries without compromising success.

Reducing the number of matches per year is a tough challenge

Salaries and transfer values in soccer continue to rise year after year, putting increasing financial pressure on clubs to generate the resources needed to sustain themselves. As a result, the number of matches played each season has steadily grown. Reducing this number, however, would lead to a decrease in revenue from TV rights and sponsorships, leaving clubs financially strained and struggling to meet their obligations.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed solution offers a fresh perspective on this challenge. Instead of cutting matches, he suggests lowering training loads to help players avoid injuries. However, if the number of matches were reduced, revenues would inevitably decline, and many clubs might be unable to sustain the current salary levels for players. Adjustments to salaries would likely become necessary for clubs to remain financially viable under a reduced match schedule.