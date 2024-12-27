Cristiano Ronaldo claims an award Messi could never have won and makes surprising statements

Cristiano Ronaldo is indisputably one of the greatest soccer players in history, often compared alongside Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times and is one of the most frequently recognized players by the Globe Soccer Awards since their inception in 2010. In contrast, Lionel Messi has claimed the Ballon d’Or a record seven times but has only received one Globe Soccer Award for Player of the Year on 2015. The Portuguese star holds the record for the most Globe Soccer Player of the Year titles, with six wins. This year, however, he received a different accolade, not as the best player in the world, but as the Best Player in the Middle East.

“It’s an honor to be here. I am always happy to be here. Thanks to my team, without them it would not be possible. I would like to be champion this year in the league because in all the leagues I’ve been in I’ve won them,” stated Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star once again highlighted the significance of his team in achieving individual accolades, underscoring his exceptional leadership qualities and relentless ambition to succeed.

Contrary to what many initially believed, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that his move to the Saudi Arabian league was not merely about earning money or preparing for retirement. Since his arrival, he has claimed the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot and, for the second consecutive year, the award for Best Player in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo also shared some unexpected thoughts about Manchester United:“If I go back to Manchester I will put things in order. I’m still young, I still have plans for the future, but mark my words: I’m going to own a club, for sure.” His departure from Manchester United was highly controversial, as he revealed feeling betrayed by the club and expressed a lack of respect for Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Advertisement

Cristiano also criticized the club’s lack of investment, pointing out that the facilities had remained unchanged from his initial departure in 2008 until his exit in 2022. These statements have fueled speculation about his future, with the possibility that Ronaldo could return to Manchester United in a different capacity, rather than as a player.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo subtly criticizes FIFA for overlooking Vinicius Jr. for the Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo to own a club in the future

When Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about the possibility of becoming a coach in the future, he stated the following words: “I like to look at things in a way. I don’t know if I’ll be a coach, president of a club, no, but I could probably become a club owner. I don’t have a specific club in mind, but a few.”

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo seems more likely to become a club owner than a soccer coach. Many fans dream of his return to Manchester United as the team’s owner, hoping he could restore the club to its former greatness. Meanwhile, the Glazers, the current owners, have faced heavy criticism for their management. They have struggled to alleviate the club’s debt, and Manchester United continues to incur financial losses.

This does not mean the club lacks revenue; on the contrary, Manchester United is among the teams that generate the most income globally. However, poor management by the current owners has kept the club mired in financial difficulties. For this reason, the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming Manchester United’s owner excites fans, who see him as a potential savior for the club’s fortunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although this is the wish of many fans, it does not mean it will become a reality. Manchester United is not currently for sale, especially after Jim Ratcliffe’s recent acquisition of a 29% stake in the club. However, one thing is certain: we may see Cristiano Ronaldo following in the footsteps of Ronaldo Nazario by purchasing soccer clubs in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes another swipe at the French League

Since joining the Saudi Arabian league, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a vocal advocate for its quality, even comparing it favorably to some European leagues, including France’s Ligue 1, where Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi previously played: “Saudi Arabia’s is much better than the French league, of course I stand by that. I didn’t say it because I play there, it’s because I think so. They should go and play there for them to see, run with 39/40º and let them play to check it out. In France there is only PSG, the rest don’t compete,” affirmed Cristiano.

Advertisement

One thing is certain: the Saudi Arabian league is not easy to win. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s exceptional performances, including being named the Best Player in the Middle East two years in a row and finishing as the league’s top scorer, his Al Nassr team has yet to secure the league title since his arrival. The challenge of winning the Saudi Pro League continues to grow for Cristiano, who remains determined to break this streak and lead his team to victory this season.