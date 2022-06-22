Cristiano Ronaldo may quit Manchester United this summer, according to Italian media sources. One of the sides that could be willing to reunite with the veteran forward is Real Madrid, Here, check out the chances of Ronaldo making a Madrid comeback during this transfer window.

Reports from the Italian newspaper La Republicca concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's possible future have been quite combustible. They are claiming that Manchester United may no longer be in the Portuguese star's future because of a certain factor.

The new coach will bring with him major adjustments in play style that don't mesh well with Ronaldo's position on the field. As reported, Ten Hag wants to alter the framework in order to better suit the traditional Dutch style of play he used at Ajax.

Thus, the report claims that Cristiano is prepared to quit the Red Devils if he is not satisfied. If Ronaldo opts to leave the Premier League, there are several options where he could continue his career, with his former side Real Madrid being one of them.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season?

Continuing to play in the UEFA Champions League is a must for Cristiano Ronaldo's professional development. Since Manchester United finished the 2021-22 Premier League season in sixth place, they have missed out on the competition for the following year.

As a result, the club where he began his career, Sporting Lisbon would be ruled out as a viable option in this circumstance. Although he is 37, the ace looks intent on playing at the top level for at least one more season even though he is in his prime years.

Since he has just one year remaining on his contract, the Portuguese has a strong case to leave United this summer. To play his last World Cup, he has to be at his best physically and mentally so that he can do so.

How realistic are the chances of Ronaldo's Real Madrid return?

The 37-year-old six-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't an option for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who had been intent on getting Kylian Mbappe. Since then, things have dramatically changed, and the Whites are aggressively searching for additional attacking players.

The return of the Portuguese star might be a short-term answer, adds Spanish newspaper Marca. That being said, changing the existing atmosphere of their dressing room might have a negative impact on how things are currently going. Real Madrid might lose a lot of momentum if Cristiano Ronaldo returns and disrupts Karim Benzema's form.