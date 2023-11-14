At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to take the limelight whenever he takes the field. However, the Al-Nassr star knows that as much as he defies Father Time, he’s not getting any younger.

Though Ronaldo has no intention of retiring anytime soon, he may already be preparing for the day he hangs them up. According to Spanish magazine Semana and Ok Diario, Cristiano is building a mansion in his native Portugal. After living in Spain, England and Saudi Arabia, the player’s idea would be to return to his home country after retirement.

Ronaldo reportedly bought the property for €11 million in October 2022, but now it’s being rebuilt to have more amenities for the family. Located in Cascais (12 miles from Lisbon), the construction would cost €22 million, making it the most expensive house in the country.

Details of Ronaldo’s luxury Lisbon mansion

With four floors and four luxury suites covered by glass walls, the mansion’s amenities reportedly include a movie theater, a tennis court, a gym, and two garages for Ronaldo’s car collection. It would also have an outdoor space with large gardens and an area of solar panels to use more efficient energy.

The construction is expected to conclude in June 2024, and it would join the list of Ronaldo’s properties. Apart from this mansion, Cristiano reportedly has houses in Madrid, Turin, Marbella, and Riyadh.

But according to Ok Diario, one of the neighbors in the area has already complained about Ronaldo’s project: “The house has at least one more year of construction work left. We are fed up. We’ve had three years of construction. The house is so big it looks like a hospital. My street has been cut off for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo’s ‘pyramid’.”

However, it remains to be seen when Ronaldo plans to move there. His contract with Al Nassr runs until June 2025, so he may not go back to Portugal until then. At 40, it could be a good date to start enjoying life off the field, but his competitive nature and work ethic suggests that Ronaldo could extend his career indefinitely.

Ronaldo refuses to set a date for his retirement

The former Manchester United superstar has so far refused to set a timefrime on his retirement from the professional activity. “Things have happened in my life, both on a personal and professional level, that make me think more in the short term nowadays,” Ronaldo said in October, via PortuGoal.

Ronaldo admitted he’s not making long-term plans for his career, but that it’s still too soon to put a potential date to his retirement. Therefore, it’s hard to know when does he plan to move to his new property in Lisbon.

“People say I’m going to play on until I’m 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these targets. It’s a question of just enjoying the moment, which is a good moment. I feel good. My body is responding to how I’ve treated it over the years. I’m happy both at my club and in the Seleçao. I’ve scored plenty of goals, I feel in good shape physically. It’s a question of enjoying the moment.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is enjoying a fantastic moment in his career. With 45 goals between club and county, he’s the world’s top scorer in 2023 ahead of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and other young stars.